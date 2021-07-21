Mel Giedroyc and Dolly Alderton among nominees for female comedy writing prize

Dolly Alderton

TV presenter Mel Giedroyc and journalist Dolly Alderton are among the writers longlisted for the Comedy Women in Print Prize (CWIP).

The award is billed as the only accolade recognising funny novels written by women in the UK and Ireland.

It includes both published and unpublished categories.

Mel Giedroyc has been longlisted for a literary prize recognising comedic writing from female authors (Matt Crossick/PA)

Giedroyc made the 14-strong longlist with The Best Things while Alderton appears with Ghosts.

Also on the list are TV director Lissa Evans with V For Victory, Andi Osho with Asking For A Friend, Diksha Basu with Destination Wedding and Jesse Sutanto with Dial A For Aunties.

The unpublished comedy novel longlist features writers such as Jane Ayers with The World Is Your Lobster, Jen Fraser with The Lake House and Jo Lyons with Fools Rush In.

Joanne Harris, chair of judges for the CWIP Published Novel Prize, said: “Humour is the thing that connects and reflects all of humanity; and I’m really looking forward to immersing myself in the wit and wisdom of these amazing women, and bringing their voices to the attention of a wider public.”

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford is also among the judges for the prize.

The published winner will receive £3,000 while the unpublished winner will receive a publishing contract and a £5,000 advance from HarperFiction.