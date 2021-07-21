Glastonbury decides against one-off September event

Glastonbury

Glastonbury has announced it will not be going ahead with its one-off 2021 event in September.

In May, Mendip Council gave the green light to a scaled-down concert at Worthy Farm featuring 50,000 attendees, a quarter of the usual number, and no camping.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis said the event would be a larger version of the Pilton Party, an annual fundraising concert for villagers, workers and local residents, and would be called Equinox.

Emily Eavis on site at Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

However, she has now announced the concert will not happen due to “a number of reasons”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Three days until we open the @worthypastures gates and it’s looking so lush on the farm.

“We’ve decided not to go ahead with the September gig idea for a number of reasons, so we’re putting all of our energy into the campsite for now! See you in a few days…”

Worthy Farm is operating as a family-friendly campsite this summer, although live music and sound systems are banned.

Eavis had not provided information on the intended capacity, line-up or ticketing of the September event.

The regular Glastonbury Festival usually takes place in June and attracts around 200,000 people.

It comes after the festival was cancelled for a second consecutive year due to uncertainty around coronavirus restrictions.