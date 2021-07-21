Glastonbury decides against one-off September event

Glastonbury has announced it will not be going ahead with its one-off 2021 event in September.
In May, Mendip Council gave the green light to a scaled-down concert at Worthy Farm featuring 50,000 attendees, a quarter of the usual number, and no camping.
Co-organiser Emily Eavis said the event would be a larger version of the Pilton Party, an annual fundraising concert for villagers, workers and local residents, and would be called Equinox.
However, she has now announced the concert will not happen due to “a number of reasons”.
She wrote on Instagram: “Three days until we open the @worthypastures gates and it’s looking so lush on the farm.
“We’ve decided not to go ahead with the September gig idea for a number of reasons, so we’re putting all of our energy into the campsite for now! See you in a few days…”
Worthy Farm is operating as a family-friendly campsite this summer, although live music and sound systems are banned.
Eavis had not provided information on the intended capacity, line-up or ticketing of the September event.
The regular Glastonbury Festival usually takes place in June and attracts around 200,000 people.
It comes after the festival was cancelled for a second consecutive year due to uncertainty around coronavirus restrictions.
Instead, the festival hosted a livestream event featuring acts including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon.