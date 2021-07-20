Three new arrivals set to enter Love Island villa

Love Island 2021

Three new “bombshells” are set to enter the Love Island villa – as it emerged the current stars will decide the next couple to be dumped.

The new stars will shake things up on the ITV dating show when joining their fellow contestants in Wednesday’s episode.

Abigail Rawlings is a 27-year-old tattoo artist from Beaconsfield and has her sights set on rocking the boat.

It's up to the Islanders to decide who will be dumped… ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZQhxZviPGt — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 20, 2021

She said: “I really like Toby (Aromolaran) – I’m going to steal him from Chloe (Burrows) at the first chance I have. If that doesn’t work out, I like Teddy (Soares) as well and Aaron (Francis).”

Abigail added: “Even if I didn’t go in with the intention of stirring things up, it’ll happen regardless.”

She also said she is in the villa for a relationship.

“I’m not scared of commitment at all,” Abigail said. “I seem to enjoy life more when I’m with someone, someone to do stuff with.”

Georgia Townend is a 28-year-old marketing executive from Essex.

Kaz and Toby's case is very much *not* closed #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7UTq3z5AYT — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 20, 2021

She said she has been single for about five years and has “exhausted all the other options on how to meet people”.

Georgia already has her eye on a fellow islander.

She said: “Hugo (Hammond) – he is my absolute number one and I can’t wait to get to know him. Also, I love Teddy’s charm and charisma. I also like Aaron.”

And the third new entry is Tyler Cruickshank, a 26-year-old estate agent from Croydon.

“I’m single and still looking for someone,” he said when asked why he is taking part in the show.

“I’ve been single for about three years I would say. I kind of miss having somewhere there. It’s a good opportunity to find someone. I’m really competitive so the challenge aspect I do like. I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs.”

Tyler too has already taken a shine to a fellow contestant.

He said: “Kaz (Kamwi), she just looks like she has so much energy about her. You kind of need it if you’re surrounded by people all the time.

“If you were feeling down, Kaz would be the person to uplift you. Faye (Winter), she’s a fiery-ish sort of character.

“She sticks up for her friends and for herself. I don’t think there’ll ever be a dull moment with her.”

During Tuesday’s episode, tempers flared after Kaz accused Toby of lying to her over his romance with Chloe.

And it emerged the current stars will have to decide who is next to be dumped from the show.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.