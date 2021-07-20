Kano to play London performance for War Child

Kano

Rapper Kano will headline a London performance for War Child, the charity has announced.

The London-born grime star will appear at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in August, according to the organisation, which supports children living in conflict.

The one-off show will be War Child’s first event since the start of the pandemic, it said, adding it has been left £2.5 million short of its expected income.

Grime star Kano will perform in London to benefit the charity War Child (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sam Briggs, senior music and events specialist at War Child, said: “We are thrilled that Kano has chosen to do this amazing show in support of War Child – made all the more special that it marks our official return to live music events.

“We are honoured to be working with one of the greatest artists of our time, who truly speaks to the youth culture of today, spotlighting the challenges facing a generation with honesty and humanity.

“As a charity who protects, supports and advocates for children and young people living in some of the most challenging contexts across the world today, that is something we appreciate.”

Money raised by the August 11 performance will go towards War Child’s work with children in conflict zones.

Kano is a Mercury Prize nominee and actor known for his work on crime drama Top Boy.