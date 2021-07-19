Model Lara Stone shares surprise wedding news

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London

Model Lara Stone has revealed she has married partner David Grievson.

The couple tied the knot at The Town Hall in Hungerford, Berkshire.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Stone wrote: “Got to marry my love this weekend.”

The black-and-white pictures show Stone, who was previously married to comedian David Walliams, dressed in a veil and long white dress with buttons up the front.

In one shot she and her new husband are leaving the venue as well-wishers shower them with confetti, while in another she is sporting sunglasses as they dance together.