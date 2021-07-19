Model Lara Stone shares surprise wedding news

The catwalk star has married partner David Grievson.

The Fashion Awards 2019 – London
Model Lara Stone has revealed she has married partner David Grievson.

The couple tied the knot at The Town Hall in Hungerford, Berkshire.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Stone wrote: “Got to marry my love this weekend.”

The black-and-white pictures show Stone, who was previously married to comedian David Walliams, dressed in a veil and long white dress with buttons up the front.

In one shot she and her new husband are leaving the venue as well-wishers shower them with confetti, while in another she is sporting sunglasses as they dance together.

Catwalk star Stone, 37, and Walliams, 49, are parents to son Alfred, who was born in 2013.

