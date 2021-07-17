Rosamund Pike and Tilda Swinton lead stars on final day of Cannes

France Cannes 2021 Awards Ceremony Red Carpet

Rosamund Pike, Tilda Swinton and Gemma Chan dazzled at the screening of OSS 117: From Africa With Love at the Cannes Film Festival.

The French spy comedy drew a number of Hollywood stars on the final day of the annual event on the French Riviera.

Swinton showed off her quirky sense of style in a white shirt featuring a dove in black, completed with gold buttons, which she wore with loose black trousers.

Tilda Swinton (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The actress, who turned 60 in November, wore her strawberry blonde hair in a dramatic quiff.

She posed hand in hand with Colombian actor Juan Pablo Urrego and Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

Rosamund Pike (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Gone Girl star Pike, 42, walked the carpet in a red tulle full-length gown featuring a chiffon skirt.

Stopping to wave to fans, she wore her blonde hair in a straight bob.

Gemma Chan (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, Crazy Rich Asians star Chan, 38, walked the carpet in a gold sequinned halterneck gown which she completed with black stilettos and red lipstick.

The actress paused to blow a kiss to the assembled fans.