Final fundraising total revealed for Children In Need’s 2020 appeal

Children in Need

BBC Children In Need has revealed it raised a total of £57 million with its 2020 appeal.

The fundraising total continued to rise from the on-the-night figure of £37 million as donations continued to come in.

During the pandemic the charity has been able to award 2,700 grants jointly worth £73 million.

Kylie Minogue (Matt Crossick/PA)

Children In Need’s 40th anniversary show in November featured appearances from famous faces including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars Kylie Minogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru Joe Wicks.

Wicks raised £2.5 million for the appeal with a 24-hour PE challenge.

The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge, which saw Matt Baker and six young people embark on a journey on rickshaws, also raised £6 million.

Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among those to provide musical entertainment during the programme.

Nile Rodgers (Lauren Hurley/PA)

BBC Children In Need chief executive Simon Antrobus said: “Our supporters across the UK can be incredibly proud of this total, and the vital impact it’s making.

“After a year of immense challenge and uncertainty for children and young people facing disadvantage, this is a testament to the kindness and generosity of the Great British public that over the course of the pandemic we have delivered £73 million to help children and young people navigate through the challenges of Covid-19, providing a lifeline when it was needed most.