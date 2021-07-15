Emma Corrin stars in her West End debut

Emma Corrin

Producers have shared a first look at Emmy nominee Emma Corrin in her West End debut.

The Crown star, 25, appears in Anna X alongside Informer actor Nabhaan Rizwan.

Emma Corrin makes her West End debut in Anna X (Helen Murray/PA)

The play, by Joseph Charlton and directed by Daniel Raggett, is described as a “searing tale of self-invention, determination and deceit”.

Corrin plays a New York socialite in the production, which is running at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre until August 4.

The actress has enjoyed a week to remember.

On Tuesday she earned her first-ever Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Corrin will go up against The Crown co-star Olivia Colman for the outstanding lead drama actress award.

In February she won a Golden Globe.