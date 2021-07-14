Anne-Marie and Rag’n’Bone Man to perform at Olympics homecoming event

Celebrities in London

Anne-Marie, Rag’n’Bone Man and Laura Mvula are among the stars who will perform at a homecoming event for Team GB athletes after the Tokyo Olympics.

The event will take place at London’s SSE Arena after the games to welcome home athletes.

Singer Griff and rock band Bastille will also perform as part of the National Lottery events.

Griff (Ian West/PA)

There will also be performances from winners at the Ivor Novello Awards.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, who is hosting the event, said: “It would be an understatement to say that the road to Tokyo has not been easy for Team GB but their dedication and passion to the sports they love has been nothing short of inspiring!

“I am so honoured to be The National Lottery Team GB Homecoming host on what promises to be a brilliant show full of celebration and love!

“Every single athlete deserves the very best homecoming and what better place than Wembley with these world class artists!”

The events will be held on August 15, while details about a Paralympics homecoming event on September 12 will be announced at a later date.

Laura Mvula (Ian West/PA)

Former gymnast Louis Smith said: “Without the continued support of National Lottery players, British sport wouldn’t be where it is today.

“The National Lottery’s Homecoming events not only say thank you to the players but also welcome home Team GB and ParalympicsGB.

“After what will be a different Olympic Games in Tokyo for the athletes, this is a unique opportunity to bring the team together in one place for the first and only time and celebrate them in a way only the Great British public can.

“I wish every athlete the best of luck, thank every National Lottery player and look forward to celebrating at Wembley on 15 August.”