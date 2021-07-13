The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor among Emmy nominees

Olivia Colman

The Crown co-stars Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor have all scored Emmy nominations.

Colman, who plays the Queen, will be up against Corrin, who won critical acclaim for her portrayal of a young Diana, Princess of Wales, for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

O’Connor has been nominated in the male equivalent category for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales.

He will be up against Rege-Jean Page, who played the dashing Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, another of Netflix’s dramas.

Both The Crown and Bridgerton are up for the prestigious outstanding drama series Emmy, alongside The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, Pose, The Mandalorian and Lovecraft Country

Kate Winslet is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for gritty detective drama Mare Of Easttown

Her fellow nominees include Cynthia Erivo, Anya Taylor-Joy and Elizabeth Olsen.

Jason Sudeikis was nominated for his portrayal of a folksy American football coach in Ted Lasso.

He is up for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series alongside Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, William H Macy for Shameless and Keenan Thompson for Keenan.

The nominees for outstanding variety talk series are Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

The Amazing Race, Nailed It! RuPaul’s Drag Race, Top Chef and The Voice are all up for outstanding competition programme.

The nominations were announced during a livestreamed event on Tuesday hosted by father-daughter acting duo Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones.