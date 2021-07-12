Another Love Island star leaves the villa

Love Island 2021

Rachel Finni has left Love Island after Teddy Soares decided to couple up with Faye Winter.

Before announcing his decision, Teddy said the contestant he was choosing had left him mind-blown from when they first met.

He said: “Her confidence. Every time I speak to her, I feel as if she has blown me away and kept me on my toes and that is super important to me.”

Rachel and Faye embraced after the decision was made, while islanders wiped away tears.

Rachel, a 29-year-old luxury travel specialist from London, saw her time on Love Island last barely a week.

She said: “I genuinely feel like I had a connection with Teddy and I was excited to see where it went so it was definitely surprising.

“But I’m so excited for Faye and I’m happy she’s finally got a guy she’s into and she can continue her journey.”

After being dumped, Rachel described her time on the show as a “rollercoaster from beginning to end”.

She said: “You get highs and lows, the thrills, the sad moments. The entire experience, both good and bad, is absolutely wonderful.

“It was up and down, round and round, but the second it ends you want to do it all over again. Rollercoaster is the best word to describe it.”

Rachel admitted she would jump at the chance to re-enter the villa.

“Honestly, I would beg to go in,” she said. “If you want to send me back in at any point, I’d do it. I’d be unapologetic, strong and forthright. I would definitely go back in and be ready to stir the pot until the pot broke.”