Cardi B celebrates daughter Kulture’s birthday with lavish princess party

The youngster, who turned three, arrived in a horse-drawn carriage.

Cardi B has thrown a lavish princess-themed birthday party to celebrate her daughter Kulture’s third birthday.

The rapper, who is pregnant with her second child, shared a string of videos from the extravagant bash on her Instagram story.

Kulture arrived at her party in a carriage (Cardi B/Instagram)

Kulture arrived at the party, held in a building decorated to look like a castle, in a horse-drawn carriage, dressed in a bright pink dress with a huge tulle skirt and crown.

The little girl rode a horse which had been dressed as a unicorn (Cardi B/Instagram)

She then rode a horse, decorated to look like a unicorn, up to the front door and entered the party through a huge balloon arch.

She was given a huge cake that looked like a carriage (Cardi B/Instagram)

Accompanied by her mother and father, the Migos rapper Offset, Kulture was greeted by fairy princesses, a ball pool and a huge birthday cake in the shape of a princess carriage.

Cardi B and Offset with Kulture under the balloon arch (Cardi B/Instagram)

Cardi previously celebrated her first child’s birthday by sharing a throwback photo from when her daughter was one month old.

She wrote: “Forever my little baby. My cancer queen.”

The chart-topping star revealed she is pregnant again in a scene-stealing moment at the BET Awards last month during her performance on stage with Offset.

