Nadia Sawalha reveals neck burns after scalding herself with boiling honey

Nadia Sawalha

Nadia Sawalha has said she was screaming in pain after burning her neck with boiling hot honey.

The Loose Women star said the accident left her with huge blisters on her skin.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Sawalha explained she was on a caravan holiday by the sea with her elderly parents when she put a plastic pot of honey in the microwave but got distracted by windsurfers so left it in for too long.

She said: “The honey leaps out the pot and sprays all over the ceiling, all over the side, all over the floor, all over the cupboards and splashes up my neck.

“And I’m screaming but everyone is sleeps so I’m (screaming quietly) and I rip my top off because the honey is there and I’m worried I’m going to burn, I’ve got some burns here as well.

“It’s boiling so I run over to the sink and I stick my head under the sink.

“I had to keep an ice pack on there for about four hours, the pain was excruciating.

“Then the punishment for being a total idiot, what was it? How much of my holiday do you think I spent trying to clean honey?

“When you walked in the caravan it smelled like Winnie the Pooh’s house.”

Showing off the marks the burns have left on her skin on Instagram, she wrote: “This really has been the week from hell ! I’m calling this my IDIOT INJURY ! What a PLONKER I am!!”