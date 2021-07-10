Louis Theroux, Fearne Cotton and Vent Documentaries win at podcast awards

“After the stress of GCSEs, I didn’t want to ask anyone out to prom.”

Sometimes you need to make yourself uncomfortable to develop.

Find out more by subscribing to VENT Documentaries wherever you get your podcasts. @LBOC2020 #VENT #VENTDocumentaries pic.twitter.com/tHWTVUDOxk

— VICE UK (@VICEUK) July 22, 2020