Tilda Swinton joins daughter Honor at Cannes Film Festival

France Cannes 2021 The Souvenir- Part II Photo Call

Tilda Swinton was joined by her daughter Honor Swinton Byrne as they promoted their latest movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

The mother-daughter duo walked the blue carpet for The Souvenir – Part II, a semiautobiographical work from British director Joanna Hogg.

Scottish actress Tilda, 60, reprises her role from the first film, as does 23-year-old Honor, whose father is the playwright John Byrne.

Honor Swinton Byrne, left, posed with mother Tilda Swinton while promoting their film The Souvenir- Part II at Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Tilda wore a long-sleeved, floor-length green and red gown for the occasion, with her distinctive short blonde hair swept to one side.

Honor wore a strapless black mini dress with a sheer mesh train – adding a mini Chanel bag attached to her thigh.

Jodie Turner-Smith attended the premiere of Stillwater at the Cannes Film Festival (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Also in Cannes was British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, whose sci-fi film After Yang is at the festival.

She caught the eye in a white and yellow ruffled gown that spilled onto the red carpet around her.

Haley Lu Richardson was among the stars at Cannes (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Turner-Smith’s After Yang co-star Haley Lu Richardson joined her on the carpet.

The 26-year-old US actress wore a floral headpiece teamed with a pale, off-the-shoulder dress.

Sophie Marceau chose a casual look while promoting her film Everything Went Fine (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

French actress Sophie Marceau – who played the treacherous Elektra King in 1999 James Bond film The World Is Not Enough – opted for a casual look at the photo call for drama Everything Went Fine.

The 54-year-old wore jeans and a white top while playfully posing for photographers.

Matt Damon, left, and Camille Cottin, were at Cannes to promote Stillwater (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

And it was not only the leading ladies at the festival.

Hollywood star Matt Damon joined French actress Camille Cottin while promoting their film Stillwater.