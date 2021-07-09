BTS premiere video for Ed Sheeran co-written song Permission To Dance

BTS

K-pop band BTS have premiered the video for their new song Permission To Dance.

The South Korean boy band’s latest track, which appears to be a reference to the pandemic, was co-written by singer Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid.

Producer Steve Mac and musician Jenna Andrews also helped pen the song, which is in English.

The video has already racked up more than 22 million views on YouTube following its release on Friday.

The carefully choreographed video features clips of the band members dancing with mask-wearing backing dancers.

In an apparent reference to coronavirus restrictions, one lyric states: “The wait is over, the time is now so let’s do it right.”

Permission To Dance was released alongside BTS’ new single Butter.