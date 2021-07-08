‘Plans being drawn up for Bill Cosby to appear on stage in London’

Bill Cosby

Plans are being drawn up for Bill Cosby to appear on stage in London following his release from prison, the entertainer’s publicist has reportedly said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt said the entertainer also plans to perform in the US and Canada.

Cosby, once known as “America’s Dad”, arrived home last month after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled he had been denied a fair trial in 2018.

Bill Cosby (PA)

The 83-year-old had served three years of a three to 10-year sentence for sexual assault.

Wyatt told the Los Angeles Times that Cosby’s tour, which will also include dates in the US and Canada, will feature his “vintage storytelling”.

It will also feature Cosby’s observations from his life and will be “inclusive of human rights and civil rights” as part of his work on criminal justice and prison reform, he added.

The publicist also discussed Cosby’s state following his release from prison.

“In his physical appearance, he’s exuberant,” Wyatt said.

Bill Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt (Matt Rourke/AP)

“In his mental state, he’s exuberant. In his feelings and humour, he’s exuberant.”

The release of Cosby, once one of America’s most beloved figures but who faced dozens of assault accusations, provoked a strong reaction.