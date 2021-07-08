New entry to Love Island says he will cause a ‘ruckus’

Love Island 2021

New Love Island contestant Teddy Soares has said the women in the villa should expect to see him “stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus”.

The arrival of the 26-year-old financial consultant was teased during Thursday’s episode of the ITV 2 dating show.

Ahead of his arrival, he said he is “ready for love now”.

He added: “I’m not getting any younger. I’ve always been the type of guy to be in long relationships.

“Never broken three years though. If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously.”

Teddy added he is “always that person to lean on”.

He said: “I think I’m going to add that element with the boys.

“From a girls standpoint, they’re going to have to get used to me stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus.

“I do think hopefully, me walking into the villa the girls will have something to look at.”