Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell bring the glamour on Cannes red carpet

France Cannes 2021 The Velvet Underground Red Carpet

Dame Helen Mirren and her fellow Hollywood veteran Andie MacDowell were among the stars walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 74th running of the event is under way in the south of France following a break last year due to the pandemic.

Dame Helen was spotted at the premiere of The Velvet Underground, director Todd Haynes’s documentary about the influential rock group.

Accompanied by husband Taylor Hackford, Dame Helen looked elegant in a long-sleeved white dress cinched at the waist by a chunky black belt.

Dame Helen Mirren cut a sophisticated figure on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

MacDowell, 63, looked delighted to be attending the premiere for drama Everything Went Fine, flashing the peace sign to photographers.

The Four Weddings And A Funeral star wore a shimmering silver and white gown for the screening.

Andie MacDowell looked delighted to be back at work following a pandemic-ravaged year (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

German actress Diane Kruger – who has a winning history at Cannes – was also in attendance at the Everything Went Fine premiere.

She wore a black gown with sparkling details.

Diane Kruger turned heads in the south of France (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Supermodel Eva Herzigova caught the attention of the pack of photographers lining the carpet.

The 48-year-old – who famously appeared in Wonderbra’s 1994 “Hello boys!” advertising campaign – wore a white ruffled top teamed with black trousers.

Hello! Supermodel Eva Herzigova brought yet more glamour to the star-filled carpet (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel wore a backless white dress for the Everything Went Fine premiere.

The gown was complete with miniature train.