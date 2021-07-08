Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa lead stars saluting England’s famous Denmark victory

England v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium

David Beckham, Adele and Dua Lipa were among the famous faces celebrating England’s historic Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark.

The Three Lions triumphed after striker Harry Kane scored in extra-time to make it 2-1 at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s men will play Italy on Sunday – England’s first major international final since 1966.

David Beckham saluted he England team after their semi-final victory over Denmark (Instagram screenshot)

After a night of high drama in London, former England captain Beckham – who was in the stands – joined the celebrities saluting the team’s achievement.

He wrote on Instagram: “Big night tonight and proud to have been stood there watching Gareth and the boys make history… Hard fight to the end, but wow was it worth it.. well done boys & well done to the incredible fans in the stadium and around the country what a night…”

Adele shared a video of her wild celebrations at home sparked by Kane scoring the rebound from a penalty.

The chart-topping singer let out a shriek when the goalkeeper stopped the Spurs forward’s initial kick but jumped around the room when he converted the follow-up.

She wrote on Instagram: “ITS BLOODY COMING HOME.”

Lipa shared pictures on Instagram from her watch party – including a plate of digestive biscuits and red crosses painted on her cheeks – and said: “IT’S COMING HOME.”

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan shared an image of himself celebrating inside Wembley alongside the caption: “BOOOOOOOOM!!!!!!”

Mel C said: “Waaaaaahooooooo! Come on England!!! What a game. So proud of those boys!”

In a tweet from Ant and Dec’s joint Twitter account, McPartlin said he is “actually crying”.

“Well done lads,” he added.

Sarah, Duchess of York praised the Danes following the game and wished their attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen well with his recovery after he collapsed during a game earlier in the tournament.

She tweeted: “Thank you Denmark for showing wonderful sportsmanship and humility.

“@ChrisEriksen8, we wish you a speedy recovery…”

TV chef Jamie Oliver labelled the performance “epic” in a post on Twitter.

The Apprentice’s Lord Sugar said the result was “brilliant”.

“Well done England,” he added.

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp shared a video of himself cheering at home after the final whistle.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: "Go on England…what a game! Roll on Sunday!!"