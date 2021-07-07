Hugh Grant, Brian Cox and Sam Mendes among the celebrities at Wimbledon day nine

Wimbledon 2021 – Day Nine – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Actor Hugh Grant, television presenter Professor Brian Cox and filmmaker Sam Mendes were among the famous faces watching day nine at Wimbledon.

Grant was pictured alongside his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein at Centre Court at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein (John Walton/PA)

Cox was also photographed at the competition in south-west London.

The scientist and broadcaster was wearing a suit in the Royal Box.

Professor Brian Cox (Adam Davy/PA)

Sir Sam was also pictured in the crowd on Wednesday.

Sir Sam Mendes (Adam Davy/PA)

The 1917 director was wearing a scarf and sunglasses as he sat in the stands at Centre Court.

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Redmayne was also photographed in the stands with his wife Hannah Bagshawe.

Journalist and broadcaster Andrew Marr attended the tournament with his wife Jackie Ashley.

Andrew Marr and wife Jackie Ashley (Adam Davy/PA)

Also among the crowds was Grantchester star James Norton.

James Norton (Adam Davy/PA)