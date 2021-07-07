Famous faces hail England’s historic semi-final Euro 2020 victory

England v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium

Famous faces have hailed England’s historic Euro 2020 semi-final victory over Denmark.

Television presenters Piers Morgan and Ant McPartlin, pop star Mel C and businessman Lord Sugar were among those to praise the team following their extra time victory.

Morgan shared an image of himself celebrating inside Wembley, where the game was played, alongside the caption: “BOOOOOOOOM!!!!!!”

Mel C added: “Waaaaaahooooooo! Come on England!!! What a game. So proud of those boys!”

Waaaaaahooooooo! Come on England!!! What a game. So proud of those boys! ?????????????????????????????????????????? #ItsComingHome ?????????????????????⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Mel C / Melanie C (@MelanieCmusic) July 7, 2021

In a tweet from Ant and Dec’s joint Twitter account, McPartlin said he is “actually crying”.

“Well done lads,” he added.

Sarah, Duchess of York praised the Danes following the game and wished their captain Christian Eriksen well with his recovery after he collapsed during a game earlier in the tournament.

She tweeted: “Thank you Denmark for showing wonderful sportsmanship and humility.

“@ChrisEriksen8, we wish you a speedy recovery…”

Thank you Denmark for showing wonderful sportsmanship and humility. @ChrisEriksen8, we wish you a speedy recovery…@England @DBUfodbold pic.twitter.com/iS3ZJnUN1W — Sarah Ferguson (@SarahTheDuchess) July 7, 2021

TV chef Jamie Oliver simply labelled the performance “epic” in a post on Twitter.

The Apprentice’s Lord Sugar said the result was “brilliant”.

“Well done England,” he added.

Brilliant . Well done England — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 7, 2021

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp shared a video of himself cheering at home after the final whistle.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: “Go on England… what a game!

Go on England… what a game! Roll on Sunday!! pic.twitter.com/WTLwlo085u — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) July 7, 2021