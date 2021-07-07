Brits apprentice scheme returns with new list of partners

The Brit Awards 2021

The Brits apprentice scheme has returned to help young people start careers in the music industry.

The programme will give 10 people a paid, 15-month placement at a top independent record label or music company.

Created by record labels’ association the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) in 2017, the scheme is funded by The Brit Trust charity with money raised by the Brit Awards.

We're delighted to announce the return of our BRITs Apprentice Scheme for 2021, and we're currently looking for host companies from across the music industry to offer exciting opportunities to young people. Find out more information ? https://t.co/nk9xXl5TOR pic.twitter.com/Z4gQsCG2QV — BPI (@bpi_music) March 17, 2021

The scheme, which starts in November 2021, is open to those aged 18 or over and includes training in either business administration or content creation, with additional industry support, mentoring and networking.

There are six opportunities based in London, two in Leeds, one in Belfast, and one in Chesterfield.

The BPI said all apprentices from the last scheme had either been offered full-time roles with their host companies or had taken up jobs with other music companies.

This year’s host companies include the label Dirty Hit, who signed The 1975 and Wolf Alice, the Belfast-based creative music and sound company Score Draw Music, and European live concert and festivals promoter FKP Scorpio.

Other hosts are marketing agency Blackstar, Come Play With Me CIC which helps people in Yorkshire into sustainable music careers, and indie record labels Dance To The Radio, Full Time Hobby and Snapper Music.

Ben Magee, an apprentice in 2019, was taken on by Champion Sound Music as a content creator and artist management assistant, and has since set up his own independent music management and PR company based in Belfast, New Champion Management.

He said: “The Brits Apprentice Scheme was a colossal experience for me. It came along at a time where I was finding it difficult to establish myself in a meaningful way in the arts, and was fast losing confidence.

“I was afforded training, skills, connection, self-esteem and a place of employment that has set me up to a fulfilling career within the music industry.”

Chief executive of the BPI and Brit Awards Geoff Taylor said: “It’s a privilege to work in the music industry and we want to give more young people who love music the opportunity to turn their passion into their career.

“Thanks to the generosity of The Brit Trust and Brit Awards, the Brits Apprentice Scheme has developed a great track record in boosting diversity and creating opportunities for aspiring industry executives.

“We are delighted that the Scheme is returning in 2021 to support a further wave of talent breaking into the industry.”

Amazon Music will also help with the cost of training, as part of the £2.5 million Amazon Apprentice Fund.