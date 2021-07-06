Hugo Hammond finds himself at centre of row in Love Island

Love Island's Hugo Hammond (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Hugo Hammond will find himself at the centre of a row in Tuesday’s episode of Love Island.

The 24-year-old PE teacher upsets a number of his fellow islanders when he is asked to reveal his biggest turn-off in a partner.

He answers: “Fake, yeah. Personality and looks.”

? FIRST LOOK ? Tensions begin to rise and result in an upset Hugo, and the arrival of two new girls sends shockwaves through the villa! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9904jzKchk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 6, 2021

When asked what his perfect type is, he adds: “Leggy blonde. Not fake.”

Lettings manager Faye Winter, 26, responds: “That word keeps getting thrown around, doesn’t it?”

Civil servant Sharon Gaffka, 25, adds: “I think I was just annoyed as a mate, I respect him enough to say to him, what you’re saying is upsetting me.”

Hugo tells his fellow contestants he “didn’t mean anything malicious” with his comments.

He later admits: “I just didn’t mean to upset anyone, that’s the last thing I wanted.”

Tuesday’s episode also sees Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish discuss the prospect of either of them recoupling with someone else.

Liberty Poole (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Jake tells Liberty he thinks “what we’ve got is good”.

She responds: “I know, knowing you, you’d handle things respectfully.”

Jake says: “Of course, of course. What’s meant to be is meant to be. I’d come and tell you, I’m a respectful person.”

Later, in the privacy of the beach hut, he adds: “It’s massive to be honest in here, you’ve got to be open.

“Right now, all my attention is with Liberty.”

Bombshells Lucinda and Millie are making a b-line for the villa. Will heads be turning? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yEQ25H7ZXP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2021

New arrivals Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford also arrive during Tuesday’s episode while only the men are in the villa.

Following their arrival, Hugo says: “They are both absolutely stunning – I am speechless.”