Emma Willis says she could appear on Strictly Come Dancing

Emma Willis

TV presenter Emma Willis said she would take part in Strictly Come Dancing “in a heartbeat”.

Willis hosts ITV’s The Voice UK and had fronted Channel 4 reality show The Circle before it was cancelled in May.

The 45-year-old said she would jump at the chance to do Strictly – if she can find room in her diary.

Presenter Emma Willis said she would be delighted to take part in Strictly Come Dancing (Peter Byrne/PA)

She told The Sun: “If I had time, I would do it in a heartbeat. Like I absolutely love it.

“I’ve been asked in the past but it’s always the time of year when we’re filming The Voice and The Circle.

“The Circle is not happening this year, but let’s hope The Voice is — otherwise I will be doing Strictly.”

Willis will next appear on Cooking With The Stars.

The ITV culinary series includes star contestants Denise Van Outen, Johnny Vegas and Strictly’s Shirley Ballas.