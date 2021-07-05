Sienna Miller and Dame Darcey Bussell dazzle at Wimbledon

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller was among the famous faces in the audience at Wimbledon on Monday.

The actress and model, a regular attendee at the annual tennis tournament, wore a blue and white striped two-piece as she watched action on Centre Court.

Dame Darcey Bussell applauds on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

Miller, 39, was later pictured leaving her seat while clasping a drink.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Darcey Bussell, meanwhile, secured seats in the royal box, which has been used to entertain friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922.

Dame Darcey Bussell in the royal box (John Walton/PA)

The 52-year-old dancer and choreographer was seen chatting and laughing with an audience member sitting in a neighbouring seat.

Monday saw the final edition of “Manic Monday”, the traditional seventh day of the Championships, which sees both the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches being played on the same day.