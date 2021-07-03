Jamie Lynn Spears: I received death threats following Britney testimony

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears has said she and her children have received death threats following her sister Britney’s testimony about her conservatorship.

The singer has previously said she is “so proud” of her sister for publicly condemning the arrangement that controls her life and career.

Pop superstar Britney has told a court in Los Angeles that the conservatorship overseeing her affairs was “abusive” and criticised those – including her father – who have managed it since 2008.

Britney Spears (PA)

Among the singer’s revelations were allegations the conservatorship required her to use a contraceptive device and prevented her from getting married.

Jamie Lynn, 30, said she has received a barrage of abuse since then, including threats to her daughters Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three.

She wrote on Instagram: “Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children. – JLS.”

(Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram)

Sweet Magnolias star Jamie Lynn has previously defended her decision not to speak about her sister’s circumstances sooner, saying she was waiting for Britney to speak first.

Speaking in an Instagram video, she said she has “only loved, adored and supported” her older sister but had done so privately, not publicly.

She said: “I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.”

Jamie Lynn said she is only concerned about Britney’s happiness, before appearing to take a swipe at critics who questioned her lack of public support for the #FreeBritney movement.

She said: “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.

“I’ve worked since I was nine years old. I paid my freaking bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her, and that’s the only person I owe anything to.