Kidulthood star Adam Deacon announces return to filmmaking

Kidulthood and Adulthood star Adam Deacon has announced his return to filmmaking with Sumotherhood.

The Bafta-winner will produce, direct and star in the film, described as the first UK urban action comedy.

The project reunites Deacon with Michael Vu, who worked with him on the 2011 film Anuvahood, his first turn as director.

They are joined by writing partner and comedy performer Jazzie Zonzolo.

Jazzie Zonzolo, Adam Deacon and Richie Campbell (Belstone Pictures/Deaconstructed/Piece of Pie Productions/PA)

The cast will include Top Boy and Blue Story actor Richie Campbell, comedian Eddie Kadi and rapper JME, who will also be the film’s music supervisor.

Sumotherhood marks a return for Deacon, who has bipolar disorder, after a number of years away from the film industry.

He said: “The last few years have been a turbulent time for me and it’s been tough to get my life back on track.

“After previously having a hit movie I thought it would be a lot easier to get my follow-up film made.

“Many false starts later we finally have a great team behind us and I am ready to create something new and fresh that hasn’t been seen before.

“My vision as a director has grown and matured over the past 10 years and Sumotherhood pushes the boundaries of what can be done.

“This will be the first British urban action comedy and we think it will be the perfect movie to get people back into cinemas and put a smile on their faces.”

Adam Deacon in 2012 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In 2012, Deacon saw off competition from Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston to win the Bafta Rising Star Award.

However, in 2015 he was found guilty of harassment without violence after a dispute with Kidulthood co-star Noel Clarke over issues including the title of his film Anuvahood sounding too similar to their previous project together.

Clarke, 45, has since been accused by 20 women, who knew him in a professional capacity, of sexual misconduct.

He has “vehemently” denied allegations of sexual misconduct or criminal behaviour, but will be seeking professional help and apologised “deeply” for his actions.

Sumotherhood producer Finn Bruce said: “I have followed Adam’s career for some time now, and am a big fan of his talent and creative vision.

“It’s an honour to produce his next film and we look forward to bringing this hilarious and action-packed script to life with a plethora of established and new talent in front of and behind the camera.”

Piece of Pie Productions chief executive Robert Williams said: “We are excited to launch our company with Sumotherhood as the first film of our slate, capitalising on the 30 years’ experience we have in film, television and theatre.