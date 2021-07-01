Iris Law reveals buzz cut ahead of debut acting role in Pistol

Iris Law

Iris Law has unveiled her daring new buzz cut ahead of her debut acting role as a 70s punk star in the upcoming series Pistol.

The model-turned-actress, who is the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, will play Susan Lucas, better known as Soo Catwoman, dubbed one of the faces of London’s punk scene in the mid-70s and known for her blonde buzz cut with spiked-up sides in the shape of cat ears.

The series, created by Craig Pearce and directed by Danny Boyle, will showcase the Sex Pistols’ rise to prominence.

Iris Law has had a buzz cut for her debut acting role (Alasdair McLellan)

Law told British Vogue: “I wanted to do something that felt liberating. The day I shaved my head, I changed my life. I’ve never done anything like that before.

“I looked in the mirror and thought it was going to be emotional but it wasn’t. It felt so positive.”

Law added she hopes to meet Lucas and wants her to watch the show and feel the portrayal is accurate.

Iris Law unveiled her new look in British Vogue (British Vogue/PA)

She said: “I want to do her justice. A lot of people don’t actually know who she is or much about her. I want that to be rectified.”