Artists take inspiration from RL Stine for Fear Street pop-up stores

90s themed pop-up in London

Artists have taken inspiration from the author RL Stine to create new pieces to mark the release of film adaptations of his Fear Street books.

The Netflix horror trilogy will see three films released over consecutive weeks in July, each set in a different time period.

The first is set in the 1990s, the second in the 1970s and the third in the 1600s.

The Brighton pop-up (Tabatha Fireman/Netflix/PA)

To mark the launch of Fear Street Part 1: 1994, three local artists have designed visual art to feature in 90s-style, horror-themed pop-up stores, named Shadyside Videos, in London, Brighton and Newcastle.

The stores will open from Friday July 2 to Sunday July 4 to mark the launch of the first film and will reopen the following weekend on July 9 and 10 to celebrate the second and third instalments.

Among the creatives is London-based artist Alice Bloomfield, who works with traditional and digital mediums to explore human emotion, sex and love through illustrated and animated works, and has produced work for The Tate and Gucci.

She said: “As a big fan of anything horror and also an avid childhood reader of all the RL Stine books, this is such a dream collaboration!

The first chapter in a new horror trilogy is coming for you on Friday. This is Fear Street Part 1: 1994 pic.twitter.com/dvAddw453v — Netflix (@netflix) June 28, 2021

“It’s been really cool to be a part of Netflix’s first horror trilogy and I’ve loved encapsulating all the many details of the second volume of the trilogy, Fear Street Part 2: 1978, throughout my poster.”

Illustrator Pippa Toole, based in Brighton, is a DIY enthusiast who takes influence from horror and pop culture for her artwork which is created with a combination of digital, inks and hand-crafted textiles and banners.

She said: “RL Stine gave me my first taste of horror when I was younger and I am a huge fan of old movie posters, so working on this project has been an absolute dream come true.

“I remember going to video stores when I was younger, and I cannot wait to see the pop-up recreate that experience.”

The Newcastle pop-up store (Anthony Devlin/Netflix)

Newcastle-based tattoo artist Cori Henderson said the collaboration has been a “dream come true” as Fear Street is everything she enjoys, including retro, witchy and slasher movie gore.

She said: “It was such a treat to explore the more grim themes of the 1600s in my artwork, but also to draw inspiration from the bright vintage VHS covers of the 1990s.”

The Fear Street series explores the sinister history of the small town of Shadyside across 300 years.