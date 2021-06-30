First Love Island contestant to get the axe as Chloe couples up

Love Island 2021

The first Love Island contestant will be axed from the show on Wednesday night.

New arrival Chloe Burrows will choose one of the boys to recouple with, leaving one of the girls single.

Shortly afterwards, that girl will receive a text telling her she has been dumped from the villa.

But WHO is Chloe gonna pick tho? ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ddagDA9gdo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2021

The show returned to ITV2 on Monday night, with the first five boys and first five girls forming couples, before Chloe made a late arrival and was told she would be choosing a boy to couple up with 24 hours later.

In scenes that aired on Tuesday night, she hinted at who she would choose, saying: “I would like to couple up with this boy because when I first saw him, I thought he was absolutely gorgeous.

“Even though we haven’t really spent any time together at all, the time that we did spend was just so fab.

“The most important thing is you made me feel really comfortable which was my number one thing coming in.”

Wednesday’s episode will also see civil servant Sharon Gaffka tell partner Hugo Hammond how she feels about their coupling.

Sharon will tell Hugo how she feels (Joel Anderson/ITV)

She will tell the PE teacher: “I knew from the word go that I wasn’t your type and that’s perfectly fine.

“What annoyed me is I feel like you avoid me and you don’t talk to me.”

He replies: “I’m not being funny but there hasn’t really been the time.

“I’m definitely sorry for making you feel that I was giving you the cold shoulder.

“I definitely wasn’t avoiding you and I don’t want you to feel like that.”

The episode will also see semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran and fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi head out on their first date after sharing their first kiss during a steamy challenge.

Later Toby asks Kaz: “On the outside if I said second date?” and Kaz confirms: “Would I come? On the outside, yeah I’d say yes to a second date.”