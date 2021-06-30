First contestant leaves Love Island following brutal recoupling

Love Island 2021

Shannon Singh has become the first contestant to be dumped from Love Island.

She left the programme after Chloe Burrows decided to couple up with Aaron Francis, whom she had been partnered with.

The 22-year-old model from Fife was told via text she would be leaving the programme after Chloe chose to couple up with Aaron.

It's safe to say Shannon's exit has shocked the Islanders ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bkpk84WkxG — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2021

After it was revealed she was leaving the programme, Shannon said: “Well that was short-lived.”

Brad McClelland also caused controversy in the villa when he was tasked with kissing the person he fancied the most and least, and he opted for Chloe and his partner, Faye Winter, respectively.

At the end of the episode, viewers were also told to vote which of the women should go on a date with new arrivals, Chuggs and Liam.

Wednesday’s programme also saw civil servant Sharon Gaffka tell her partner, Hugo Hammond, how she felt about him after telling a group of female islanders: “I just don’t think it’s there.”

Did someone order two more bombshells? Welcome to the villa, Chuggs and Liam ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HlAwO4rujZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2021

She told the PE teacher: “I knew from the word go that I wasn’t your type and that’s perfectly fine.

“What annoyed me is I feel like you avoid me and you don’t talk to me.”

He replied: “I’m not being funny but there hasn’t really been the time.”

Hugo added: “I’m definitely sorry for making you feel that I was giving you the cold shoulder.

“I definitely wasn’t avoiding you and I don’t want you to feel like that.”

Hugo Hammond (Joel Anderson/ITV)

During the programme, semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran and fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi headed out on their first date.

After their evening out went well, Toby asked Kaz: “On the outside if I said second date?”

Kaz replied: “Would I come? On the outside, yeah I’d say yes to a second date.”