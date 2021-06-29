Tramlines music festival to be included in Government pilot events programme

Music fans at T In The Park

Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival will go ahead next month as part of the Government’s pilot events programme, it has been announced.

The event will take place from July 23 to 25 in front of a full capacity audience of 40,000 fans as part of the Events Research Programme.

Coronavirus restrictions are currently due to end on July 19, however research is continuing after this date to build up further data and trial the use of the NHS app for certification, according to the festival’s website.

Attendees to the festival will be asked to provide evidence of either a negative coronavirus test result from the last 48 hours or proof of having had two doses of the vaccine.

The Streets, Royal Blood and Richard Ashcroft are scheduled to play at the sold out event.

Tramlines operations director Timm Cleasby said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to confirm that Tramlines 2021 is going ahead, having accepted the Government’s invitation to join the Events Research Programme.

“This means we have a proven framework to follow, which at previous events has shown that festivals can be enjoyed at no more risk than other activities.

“Once inside, there will be no need for social distancing and no-one will have to wear a mask if they don’t want to.”

He added: “We would like to express our solidarity with those festivals which have not been able to go ahead this year and those which are still seeking clarity.

“It is very important to us that clear guidance is made available quickly to the entire event community so that as many festivals as possible can go ahead with confidence this summer.

“Huge ticket sales across the sector show how keen fans are to come to our events and we want to help reassure them that we can welcome them back safely.”

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage said: “I know how desperately people want to get back to festivals, which is why they’re a hugely important part of our Events Research Programme.

“As we continue to work towards live events reopening fully on July 19, this year’s Tramlines festival will provide more vital scientific evidence and allow us to trial Covid certification, building on what we’ve learnt from our successful Sefton Park and Download events.”

On Tuesday Hertfordshire festival Standon Calling announced it would be going ahead from July 22.

However, other events including Glastonbury, Womad and Kendal Calling have previously announced they will not be taking place this year because of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Download Festival went ahead with around 10,000 music fans at the rock and metal music event in Leicestershire – although the capacity was significantly reduced from its normal attendance of 111,000.

The festival was a Government pilot event for the return of live music.