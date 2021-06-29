Stranger Things star Sadie Sink teases ‘really dark’ fourth season

Stranger Things

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has teased the fourth season of Netflix’s sci-fi series will be “really dark”.

The US actress, 19, plays tomboy Max Mayfield on the hugely popular horror drama, after joining for season two.

Filming on season four is almost complete and while Sink remained tight-lipped on the new episodes, she hinted fans could expect a shift towards a gloomier tone from the 1980s nostalgia of earlier instalments.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

She told the PA news agency: “It’s definitely a really, really dark season. Each season the production scale gets bigger and bigger and the stakes are really, really high this year, as they are always.

“But there’s something about this season, it’s really intense.”

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows a group of teens in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, battling an evil monster – who comes from the underworld known as the Upside Down

The upcoming season will include action in Russia, with David Harbour’s police chief Jim Hopper held captive by spies.

Sink was speaking at the premiere of Netflix horror trilogy Fear Street, in which she stars.

The teenage actress said the more adult tone of the films compared to Stranger Things was part of what attracted her to the role of Ziggy Berman.

She added: “It was definitely a lot gorier than I expected. But I’m really happy with how they turned out.”

Stranger Things also stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo.