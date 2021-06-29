Martin Kemp and Lady Leshurr to mentor bands of over-65s in new TV series

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp and rapper Lady Leshurr are to create two bands of over-65s for a new television series.

BBC Two programme Rock Of All Ages will see the pair try to create two bands “good enough to rock out an iconic music festival”, a statement from the broadcaster said.

The bands, who will be mentored by Kemp and Lady Leshurr, will be created from amateur musicians.

Lady Leshurr (Ian West/PA)

They will then perform in front of thousands, going head-to-head before the audience choose their favourite.

Kemp said: “I’ve been involved in music and bands since I was 16 years old, from a school punk band called The Defects, playing to just a few friends in small pubs and clubs, to Spandau Ballet enjoying every second of the sheer overwhelming thrill of walking out onto a festival stage in front of 50,000 fans.

“I can’t wait to share that experience with the lucky few who make it into my band who for whatever reason, their rock dreams didn’t quite happen.

“I’m so excited to give them a chance of a lifetime to make those dreams come true.”

Martin Kemp (Matt Crossick/PA)

Lady Leshurr said: “I’m super excited to be involved in Rock Of Ages and cannot wait to get out there to start my search for the best musical talent the UK has to offer.

“Our band members will prove that age is no barrier and that and no matter how old you are, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.