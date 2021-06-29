Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez pictured on set of Dungeons And Dragons movie

Dungeons and Dragons filming – Netflix

Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez share a laugh on the deck of a boat in new pictures from the set of Dungeons And Dragons.

The pair were joined by co-star Justice Smith to film scenes inside the harbour off Carrickfergus Castle in Northern Ireland.

Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Pine and Justice Smith during filming (Liam McBurney/PA)

The cast enjoyed the sunshine as they filmed the outdoor scenes for the fantasy-adventure film, based on the role-playing game of the same name.

Carrickfergus Castle, where filming is taking place for Dungeons and Dragons (Liam McBurney/PA)

The movie also stars Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page, as well as Daisy Head, Chloe Coleman and Sophia Lillis.

Coleman was photographed in a gold dress, seeking shade under a large umbrella on a break between shots.

Chloe Coleman (Liam McBurney/PA)

Meanwhile Smith, best known for roles in Paper Towns and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, chatted to a crew member.

Justice Smith (Liam McBurney/PA)

The script for the film has been written by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who will also serve as directors.