‘Scheming’ Emmerdale character to commit murder

Meena Jutla will claim her first victim in Emmerdale this week.

Viewers will witness the character, played by Paige Sandhu, commit murder after appearing to unravel in recent episodes of the ITV soap.

Meena arrived in the village in September 2020, causing friction with her sister Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker), and the two have been caught up in conflict since.

A specific event will finally “push her over the edge” and cause her to lash out at an unknown victim.

Meena has already targeted characters Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale), committed theft and attempted to break up a number of relationships.

Sandhu said: “It’s great to play a character that is on a completely different wavelength to everyone else, who always has a hidden agenda and will do anything to get what she wants.

“Her lack of empathy and her playfulness make her a very exciting character. She’s the strangest character I’ve played for sure, but also the most fun.”

Emmerdale producer Kate Brooks said: “Meena has been a whirlwind since arriving in the village, scheming and manipulating people and situations to get what she wants and causing nothing but drama and unnecessary heartache in the process.

“Her seemingly caring facade belies her true persona: a woman with a murky past and no conscience.