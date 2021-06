2021 BET Awards – Arrivals

Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X were among the stars walking the red carpet ahead of the 2021 BET Awards.

The ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, a year after going virtual at the height of the pandemic.

Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet:

Megan Thee Stallion, a winner and performer on the night, turned heads at the BET Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Superstar rapper Lil Nas X, 22, arrived at the event in a typically flamboyant outfit (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Host for the evening Taraji P Henson wore a colourful floor-length gown split to the thigh (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Singer-songwriter H.E.R. teamed a black blazer with matching see-through trousers (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Summer Walker, the Atlanta-born singer-songwriter, wore a figure-hugging light-coloured dress on the carpet (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Hudson wore head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana at the BET Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Queen Latifah attended the ceremony and was recognised with the lifetime achievement award (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pop star Ciara sparkled in a silver catsuit in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)