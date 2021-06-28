Cardi B shares baby news on stage at the BET Awards

Cardi B singing on stage

Cardi B revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Offset during a performance at the BET Awards.

The chart-topping hip hop star, 28, took to the stage with Offset’s rap group Migos and showed off her growing baby bump.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old daughter Kulture.

Following the performance, Cardi B shared a topless portrait on social media, showing her chest and bump painted white.

She captioned the post “#2!” and added a love heart emoji.

This is not the first time New York-born Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has revealed a pregnancy on TV.

In April 2018 she announced the news during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

WAP rapper Cardi B and Offset, 29, tied the knot in 2017 but their romance has not always run smoothly.

Their relationship was rocked by reports of his cheating and Offset took to the stage at Cardi B’s Rolling Loud concert in 2018 to ask for forgiveness.

Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020 but they later reconciled.