Larry King wins posthumous Daytime Emmy

Larry King

Larry King has won a posthumous award for his final chat show.

The revered TV personality, who died in January at the age of 87, was honoured with the Daytime Emmy for outstanding informative talk show host.

He won for Larry King Now, the show he fronted from 2012 until his death.

King’s sons, Chance, 22, and Cannon, 21, accepted the award on his behalf.

The #DaytimeEmmys Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host goes to Larry King, Larry King Now @oratv. pic.twitter.com/zL1LtpQRFC — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 26, 2021

The virtual ceremony, which was presented by comedian Sheryl Underwood, featured tributes to King and his fellow giants of US TV Regis Philbin and Alex Trebek.

Philbin, who fronted breakfast TV for decades and hosted the American version of the game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, died aged 88 in July last year.

Jeopardy! host Trebek died aged 80 in November. He also won a posthumous award – the gong for outstanding game show host.

In her Daytime Emmys tribute to King, Martha Stewart described the former star of CNN’s Larry King Live as the “penultimate interviewer”.

Ahhh thank you!!!!! It’s such an honor to win Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host at this year’s @DaytimeEmmys, but I couldn’t have done it without the crew, my band, my glam squad, and of course, the ones who watch at home!! #DaytimeEmmys @KellyClarksonTV https://t.co/xrVQjNtdDv — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 26, 2021

She said: “He was always fair, always interesting. The questions were always invigorating to the interviewee. And I really enjoyed being interviewed by him.

“Larry was always there for me. And I think he was there for pretty much anybody he interviewed. Thank you, Larry, for a life of interest, of depth, of personality, of real caring. Thank you.”