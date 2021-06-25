Olivia Rodrigo lands another double chart success

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo has topped both the UK single and album charts.

Sour has returned to the top of the album chart while Good 4 U has extended its reign at the top of the singles rankings, the Official Charts Company said.

Good 4 U was streamed 8.8 million times and achieved 73,000 chart sales.

Olivia Rodrigo (OfficialCharts.com/PA)

It is the third time Rodrigo has topped both the singles and albums charts.

KSI secured the highest new entry to the singles chart with Holiday, which ranked second.

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd is third, followed by Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA in fourth.

The Weeknd (Ian West/PA)

Heartbreak Anthem, Little Mix’s collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta, is fifth.

In the albums chart, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds dropped one place into second with Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021).