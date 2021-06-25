Ed Sheeran vamps it up in Bad Habits music video

Bad Habits is Sheeran’s first single without a collaborator since 2017.

Ed Sheeran stars as a glamorous vampire on a wild night out in the music video for his new single.

The singer released Bad Habits on Friday, his first song without a collaborator since 2017.

For the accompanying video, Sheeran transformed into a creature of the night, complete with ghostly white skin and fangs.

Sheeran, wearing a pink suit and with glitter around his eyes, flies over a computer-animated crowd of crazed pedestrians running through the streets.

He and his fellow ghouls enjoy a night of excess while singer indulges in ketchup, a favourite treat of his.

Sheeran later comes face-to-face with an animated version of himself, which appears to deflate after smashing through the front window of a car.

“My bad habits lead to late nights, endin’ alone, conversations with a stranger I barely know,” Sheeran sings on the track.

The video ends with the rising sun transforming Sheeran back into his usual form.

The 30-year-old discussed his “bad habits” on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 show.

Telling the host about getting healthier since welcoming daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August, he said: “I’ve made changes but I’ve done it in like the Hollywood way of being just like, ‘I’ll just stop eating carbohydrates for four months or something like that’.

“Whereas now, like I haven’t actually changed my diet in any way, other than just stopping excess. Like I still have beer, but I won’t have 10 pints. I’ll have like three and I still have burgers, but I won’t have two, I’ll have one.”

Bad Habits will feature on Sheeran’s upcoming fifth studio album.

