Ed Sheeran reveals how life has changed since he became a father

Ed Sheeran has said he is no longer acting like a “24-year-old bloke on tour” or staying up late in the recording studio after becoming a father.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter, who turned 30 in February, welcomed daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August with wife Cherry Seaborn.

He told Greg James on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast he had since cut down on alcohol and begun exercising more.

He said: “I mean Cherry told me she was pregnant and then life kind of shifted in terms of like just work and health and what I was putting into my body being it food or alcohol.

“I started exercising a bit more, my routine has become a bit more health and dad and not like a 24-year-old bloke on tour. It’s been good.

“Especially since Lyra’s been born it’s been a very strict routine. I wouldn’t go to work until 2am in the morning making tunes, I’d work 9 to 5 and then go back… I do find you get more done, there’s less faffing.”

The Shape Of You singer also revealed that his wife had made him a bracelet featuring their daughter’s name to mark his first Father’s Day earlier this month.

He said: “It was amazing actually. Cherry made me a little bracelet that said her name on it and it was just really sweet, really really sweet.”

On marriage, he added: “You just have to make up if you have an argument don’t you? You’re like fully committed, especially with a baby as well… like you always have to come together it’s a 50/50 thing…

“It’s all about balance. I’m really loving it… You just feel happy and in love.”

Sheeran said his forthcoming record was a “coming of age” album and had been influenced by becoming a father and the death of a friend earlier this year.

Speaking about new single Bad Habits, he said: “It’s gonna come out in autumn and this is the first single from it. I recorded the first song from it (in) June 2017 and I’ve just sort of been chipping away at it…

“You know what, I had a friend pass away in March, I became a dad and turned 30 all in kind of the same sort of space and I really feel like I became an adult for the first (time).

“And you know I’ve turned 18 and I turned 21 and that’s when you ‘come of age’ but I really feel like the record is a ‘coming of age’ album of processing a lot of things.”

Sheeran will release Bad Habits, his first single without a collaborator since 2017, on Friday.

The track will receive its first live outing when Sheeran performs from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road on June 25 for TikTok’s Uefa Euro 2020 show.