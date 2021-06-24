New generation of Railway Children debut in first-look picture

The Railway Children Return

A new generation of Railway Children are introduced in a first-look image from the beloved film’s forthcoming sequel.

The photo from The Railway Children Return, released to mark the end of production, shows Jenny Agutter reprising her role as Roberta “Bobbie” Waterbury more than 50 years after the original film.

Sheridan Smith appears as Annie and is joined by young stars Beau Gadsdon, KJ Aikens, Eden Hamilton, Austin Haynes and Zac Cudby.

The Railway Children actress Jenny Agutter (Nick Ansell/PA)

John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly in HBO fantasy epic Game Of Thrones, also joins the cast in a supporting role.

The Railway Children told the story of a mother and her three children who move to the Yorkshire countryside after their father is falsely imprisoned.

The book, written by E Nesbit, was originally published in 1906.

The film, released in 1970, also starred Dinah Sheridan, Bernard Cribbins, Sally Thomsett and Gary Warren.

Bernard Cribbins, Sally Thomsett and Jenny Agutter in The Railway Children (PA)

The new film is directed by Morgan Matthew and written by Danny Brocklehurst, and also stars Sir Tom Courtenay.

It has been shot in key locations from the original film, including Oakworth Station in Haworth, West Yorkshire, and the nearby Bronte Parsonage.

The Keighley & Worth Valley Railway from the original film also features.