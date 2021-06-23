Stephen Amell says he was asked to leave flight following argument with his wife

The actor said his emotions got the better of him.

Actor Stephen Amell has said he was asked to leave a plane before it took off after he got into an argument with his wife.

The Canadian star said he was asked to leave the flight after he raised his voice during the dispute with actress Cassandra Jean in the US.

He said he was told to lower his voice before being asked to leave the plane.

The Arrow actor tweeted: “My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA.

“I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight.

“And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed.”

He added: “I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story.”

Amell said he then managed to book onto the next flight from Austin to Los Angeles and then “travelled home without any further issue”.

He issued the statement after media reports emerged about the incident.

