Netflix unveils fantastical new dating show Sexy Beasts

ShowbizPublished:

The programme will launch next month.

Singletons are to be transformed into an assortment of fantastical beasts in a new Netflix dating programme.

Participants in the programme will wear elaborate make-up and prosthetics during dates with prospective partners.

Netflix has billed the programme as The Masked Singer meets Love Is Blind.

A trailer for the programme shows the disguised daters dining in restaurants, drinking in bars, bowling and axe throwing.

Netflix said in a statement: “Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating?

“Sexy Beasts is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting-edge prosthetics to transform the daters – giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality.”

It will “put true blind-date chemistry to the test”, the streaming giant added in a tweet.

Sexy Beasts launches on Netflix on July 21.

