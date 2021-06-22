Ed Sheeran shares behind-the-scenes clip from new music video

Published:

Bad Habits will be released on Friday.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran has shared a behind-the-scenes clip which offers a glimpse at the music video for his upcoming new single.

Bad Habits will be the first time the singer has released a single without a collaborator since 2017.

The single will be released on Friday.

The clip shows Sheeran in a pink suit while wearing a thick coating of makeup.

He said: “This is the first shot of the Bad Habits video, and I’m in a hair salon getting my hair done.

“And yeah, I’m a vampire in a suit.”

A clip of what appears to be the song then plays, with the lyric: “Bad habits lead to late nights.”

Ed Sheeran sells artwork for charity
(Yui Mok/PA)

The track will receive its first live outing when Sheeran performs from Ipswich Town’s Portman Road on June 25 for TikTok’s Uefa Euro 2020 show.
Sheeran has been taking a break from music after welcoming daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in August.

He released the No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019, which featured artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Travis Scott.

His album Divide arrived in 2017 and included the songs Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Shape Of You.

