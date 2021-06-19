Most played football anthems revealed

World Cup – Three Lions release – 1998

Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home) was the most played UK national football anthem ahead of the European Championship, according to new data.

The 1996 track, written by comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner with the Lightning Seeds, topped a list compiled by royalty collection society PRS for Music marking the start of the delayed Euro 2020 games.

Twenty-five years since its original release, the song, with its popular “It’s coming home” lyric, has spent a total of 45 weeks in the singles chart, peaking at number one.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly recorded an England song for the 2002 World Cup (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

The track continues to be an anthem for England fans during major tournaments and saw a resurgence in popularity during the 2018 World Cup.

New Order’s World In Motion, written for the 1990 World Cup, is in second place while This Time (We’ll Get it Right) by the 1982 England World Cup squad is third.

The list ranks the official Football Association, Fifa World Cup and Uefa Euro songs for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, based on streams and downloads across online music and video-on-demand platforms in 2020.

In fourth is rock band Manic Street Preachers’ effort for Euro 2016, Together Stronger (C’mon Wales), while We’re On The Ball by presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, written and recorded for the 2002 World Cup, is in fifth.

Chris Kamara fronted Sing 4 England for Euro 12 (John Walton/PA)

Scotland’s official song for the World Cup in 1998, Don’t Come Home Too Soon, performed by Del Amitri, is eighth on the chart.

Song-writing trio Stock Aitken Waterman’s contribution for Euro 88, titled All The Way and featuring the England football team, is at number 12.

Also featured is Sing 4 England by former footballer and pundit Chris “Kammy” Kamara featuring Joe Public Utd for Euro 12.

Northern Ireland’s 1982 World Cup song Yer Man, performed by Dana and the Northern Ireland squad, is at number 15.

Despite the widespread success of tracks such as Sir Rod Stewart’s Purple Heather and Jerusalem by Fat Les, cover songs are not included in the chart as they were not originally written for football tournaments.

South London hip-hop duo Krept & Konan have written an England football anthem for the ongoing European Championships.

PRS’ Most played UK national football anthems chart