Kim Kardashian West: I was almost a runaway bride

Kim Kardashian West said she was almost a “runaway bride” before going through with her 72-day marriage with professional basketball player Kris Humphries.

The star sat down with her sisters for a reunion of their reality TV show after it ended last week following 14 years and 20 seasons.

Kardashian West discussed her infamous sex tape, her failed marriages and her love life following her split with Kanye West earlier this year.

The 40-year-old married Humphries, 36, in August 2011 only to file for divorce the following October.

During the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special, she revealed she had cold feet before tying the knot.

And her mother, Kris Jenner, offered her an escape route on the eve of the wedding but she turned it down for fear of being “known as the runaway bride forever”.

She denied claims the doomed wedding was a ploy to boost Keeping Up With The Kardashians ratings and admitted she felt “pressured” to go through with it.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West announced their split earlier this year (Ian West/PA)

“I felt like I was going to let everyone down,” she said. Kardashian West said when she arrived in Italy for the honeymoon she began to realise she had made the wrong decision.

She was “miserable” when they returned to New York – and said Humphries’s size 17 shoes made her feel claustrophobic.

Kardashian West said she “absolutely” owes her ex-husband an apology.

She said: “He’s very faith-based so I’m sure he would’ve loved to not have a marriage on his record. He wanted an annulment.

“The only legal way to get an annulment is if fraud is involved. So he marked fraud to get an annulment.”

Kardashian West said that decision fuelled rumours the wedding was a stunt.

She realised she was in love with superstar rapper West six months after her split from Humphries.

Kris Humphries (right) had an ill-fated marriage with Kim Kardashian West (Clive Gee/PA)

Kardashian West and West married in 2014 and have four children. She filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

Asked why they split, she said: “I honestly don’t think I would say it here on TV, but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. It was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all, or not really try.”

Speaking about their relationship since the split, Kardashian West said they have an “amazing co-parenting” arrangement.

“So I can’t see that going away,” she said. “I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Kardashian West said she can see herself dating a non-celebrity but dismissed rumours she was seeing lawyer Van Jones or Colombian singer Maluma.

And she admitted the sex tape released before Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired in 2007 was her one regret.

Kardashian West said: “That is something I have to live with for the rest of my life. That is something that’s like, held over my head.

“I try not to have any regrets but it’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist and if I could erase any of the stupid things I’ve done in life, that’s probably it.

“And it’s more so from being a mom than anything.”