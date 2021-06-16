Classic villain makes surprise return in Star Trek: Picard series two trailer

Sir Patrick Stewart (David Parry/PA)

John de Lancie returns as the villainous Q in the trailer for the second series of Star Trek: Picard.

The anti-hero, who first appeared in the pilot of Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987, confronts Sir Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard in the tense one-minute teaser.

After breaking into his French chateau, Q says: “You’re a bit older than I imagined. Mon capitaine, how I’ve missed you.”

Released to mark the annual Captain Picard Day, the teaser sees Picard in a race to save time itself and hints towards the series taking place in an alternate timeline.

“We can save the future,” he says to his colleagues Captain Cristobal “Chris” Rios (Santiago Cabrera) and former Borg drone Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan).

The first series saw Sir Patrick’s much-loved character, who he played on TV and in films from 1987 to 2002, during the next chapter of his life, living on the family vineyard.